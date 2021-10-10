From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 10, 1981
Food charities in Lewiston and Clarkston are feeling the pressure of federal budget cuts and new food stamp eligibility restrictions.
“The Salvation Army gave out $1,131.50 worth of food in the third quarter of 1981, compared to $506 for April, May and June,” Lt. Kenneth Hood reported Friday.
Hood said that the Salvation Army’s caseload was 250 in August, 113 in September, and 61 for this month as of Oct. 9.
———
When a Lewiston Airport improvement project is finished later this fall, air travelers, their friends and family members no longer will have to fight with balky entrance doors at the terminal.
Airport limousine services, missing for the last month, also may be restored soon.
Double sets of entrance doors that open automatically when approached will replace present glass and steel doors that require a strong tug to open.