From the
Lewiston Tribune
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 12:14 am
From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 11, 1982
The spectators may have been cold, but the cowboys were hot at the inaugural performance of the new, multimillion dollar Lewiston Roundup Grounds Friday night.
Coats and blankets almost outnumbered the opening night crowd of 4,100. It wasn’t one of the largest opening night crowds in the rodeo’s history, but the Roundup had to compete for fans with two local high school football games and a Kenny Rogers concert at Pullman.
The bull riding proved again to be probably the most exciting single event at the Roundup as only four of the 13 toro tamers managed qualified rides. The bulls could have been considered unpatriotic — Canadian bull rider Jordie Thomson led four of his countrymen as the only successful riders.
———
Republic Airlines employees are sacking, boxing and shipping out all the paraphernalia it once took to run a couple of airplanes a day through Lewiston Airport.
In two or three weeks, the records, government forms and people will all be gone, Lewiston station manager James E. Barott said Friday. The airline made its last flight here Tuesday.
Barott said his goodbyes at a meeting of the aviation committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce to the accompaniment of a chorus of appreciation for his efforts over 19 years in developing the airport.
