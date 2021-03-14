From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 14, 1981
EL PASO, Texas — The greatest season in University of Idaho basketball history came to a disappointing end Friday night when the Vandals lost 70-69 to the University of Pittsburgh in overtime.
It was disappointing for the Vandals not just because they lost, but also because they were in control most of the time and had several opportunities to win.
Idaho was eliminated from its first appearance in an NCAA national tournament when Pittsburgh guard Dwayne Wallace drove between two Vandal defenders and banked in a basket with three seconds remaining in the overtime period.
———
PULLMAN — The Pullman Chamber of Commerce’s goal of creating an economic renaissance during the 1980s through the attraction of light industry and research-based firms may have moved a step closer to reality Friday.
Keith S. Gowing, 48, a former vice president for economic development of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, was appointed as the new executive manager of the Pullman chamber.
Immediate past chamber president William J. Freier announced at a press conference that Growing will succeed Sherman Bailey as manager on March 23. Bailey’s resignation, after seven years, was announced last December.