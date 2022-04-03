From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 3, 1982
Debiann Rinker, who is the first woman to umpire boys high school baseball in these parts, says the players and coaches have been “pretty courteous to me.”
But Rinker, a 25-year-old Moscow mother of a 1½-year-old son, admits that she sometimes can hear a negative rumbling or two in the background.
“When the guys do say something, it’s not to my face,” says Rinker, whose husband Bob is a professor of computer science at the University of Idaho. “But for the most part, their language is toned down around me.”
———
Port of Clarkston commissioners said Friday they are hopeful no further waterways user taxes will be enacted by Congress this year.
“The general feeling back there (Washington, D.C.) is that it (the user fee question) will be observed, discussed and talked about, but that nothing will really happen this year,” said Gary Neal, port commission president. Neal sampled the political winds at Washington, D.C., last month.
Commissioner Donald B. Zirbel, who accompanied Neal on the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association trip to the nation’s capital, noted that the association firmly opposes any additional waterways fees or taxes.