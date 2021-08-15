From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 15, 1981
Although Potlatch Corp. is the largest timber products company operating in the region, it by no means is the only one to send out layoffs shock waves resulting from an increasingly sluggish lumber market.
At Clarkston, where Bennett Lumber Co. and J.B. Lumber Co. normally carry an 81-person payroll, 19 men on the night shift have been off work this week and have no idea when they’ll be called back.
Other area mills plan no immediate layoffs — but their spokesmen say the outlook looks gloomier and gloomier.
———
BOISE — The University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College were promised the largest chunks of money for new buildings when the State Board of Education went to the drawing board Friday.
A total of $7.7 million in new buildings and improvements will be requested from the state’s Permanent Building Fund Council next week. The council won’t decide what state buildings get money until next summer, however.
The State Board of Education will request $450,000 to fund one-fourth of the agricultural engineering building at UI, and $2.5 million to begin planning a new life science building. The $2.5 million is the largest of any of the board’s single requests.