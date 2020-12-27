From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 27, 1980
For the more than five years since completion of the Columbia-Snake River Waterway, grain has been the dominant commodity moving downstream to the Portland area and from there to export markets.
Millions of tons of wheat from Northwest farms have poured into barges loaded at the ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. Last summer, a new grain elevator at the Port of Wilma became the third grain shipment point at the upper end of the 370-mile waterway.
Now the picture is changing. Shipments of wood products have zoomed. At the Port of Lewiston in particular, wood products have become a strong second to grain.
They strolled in 60-degree weather Friday. They strolled in new royal-blue athletic shoes. They showed off new jeans and tops and fingered new gold chains as they strolled.
They glided on new Christmas skates and bicycles along the smooth levee path at Lewiston and Clarkston, looking at quiet ducks skimming along even quieter water.
Boys and girls and men and women strolled into and out of stores in Lewiston and Clarkston and Orofino and Pomeroy and Pullman and Moscow to exchange Christmas presents for other merchandise.