From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 30, 1982
PULLMAN — Patty Welter of Pullman won the creative and performing arts competition Friday night in Washington’s Junior Miss competition at the WSU Performing Arts Coliseum.
Tammy Kay Maier of Lind placed first in poise and appearance, and Jane Bertagni of Renton won the youth fitness award for the night. Kari Lynn Dohn of Greater Yakima Valley received the scholastic achievement award.
Susan Voss of Grand Coulee Dam was voted spirit of Junior Miss honors by her colleagues, and Diane Sampson of Othello won a $300 scholarship from Kraft Foods for her party plan.
———
BOISE — The right-to-work bill careened through the Idaho House Friday, passing 50-20, and headed for a showdown in the Senate after drawing barbs from Democrats as a “union-busting” measure.
The bill’s swift passage through the Agricultural Affairs Committee and onto the floor was targeted by opponents while a gallery of largely union partisans groaned and applauded before being gaveled silent.
The right-to-work bill would prohibit union membership as a requirement for obtaining or retaining employment in Idaho and would outlaw mandatory union hiring halls.