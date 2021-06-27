Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
Members met Monday at Lewiston’s Sunset Park. There were eight members, six guests and the leader present.
During the meeting, they discussed the swine, sheep and goat weigh-ins, 4-H camp and the community service project done earlier that day.
Ruth Bateman gave a demonstration on “Good Pens for Swine, Sheep, Goat and Cattle.” Jessica Bateman gave a demonstration on “Seven Main Uses of Goats.”
Demonstrations for next month were scheduled, and refreshments were had.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 19 at the Kerby shop at Cherrylane.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman