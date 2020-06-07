Rockin’ 4-H Club
Members held their May 11 meeting online with President Graham Jones presiding. Jose Horack led the Pledge of Allegiance and Lisa Smith led the 4-H pledge.
Six members had started cooking projects at home, making rhubarb bread, brownies, cookies and banana bread. All the cooking members were reminded to keep doing some cooking at home.
Betty Peters reported the ceramic shop was open again, and members can go and finish their projects. Trish Remacle is leading cake decorating this year and she will be starting this month.
Tonia Jones said “Making the Most of Me” also will start this month.
The next meeting is planned for Monday outdoors at All Saints Catholic School in Lewiston. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs for seating.