Tammany Livestock 4-H Club
To start the year, members held an online meeting Feb. 2. Election of officers were held and they are:
Shelby Hobbs, president; Gavin Koppel, vice president; Laney Bennett, secretary; Claire Koppel, reporter/photographer; and Weston Thompson and Cade Hill, sergeants-at-arms.
Members met again March 2, and discussed how to do their online record books using ZSuites software. Jody Floch showed the group how to do this.
Members were reminded about important dates: a beef field day is March 20 and swine field day is March 27. Both events cost $5 per person.
Members also talked about which person was taking a steer, a pig or other animal.