Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members held their first meeting of the year last Sunday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church rectory in Genesee.
President Isabelle Monk opened the meeting, Ryder Uhlenkott led the Pledge of Allegiance and JoJo Osborn led the 4-H pledge. The minutes weren’t available, but Lola Sampson gave the treasurer’s report and the yearend financial audit report was completed.
Members discussed the Latah County Fair experience, reporting one thing good about their experience and one thing they would like to improve next year. Other new business included membership dues and members volunteered for which month they would give their demonstration(s). Members also discussed writing thank you notes and sending pictures to buyers.
As a club activity, all members enrolled online using ZSuite for the new year.
Elections for club offices were held. Monk was re-elected president and Kirsten Flodin was re-elected vice president. Osborn was elected secretary, Uhlenkott was elected treasurer, Jana Osborn was re-elected historian and Easton Uhlenkott was elected reporter.
All members brought Halloween treats to share. The next meeting will be Nov. 14 at the St. Mary’s rectory.
— Submitted by Easton Uhlenkott, reporter