Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
There were seven members, four guests and two leaders present at the group’s Aug. 30 meeting.
Dally Finnell led the Pledge of Allegiance and Gabe Charles led the 4-H Pledge. The club’s community service project was canceled.
Members discussed animal science lessons and requirements for record books. They also planned details for decorating the barns at the Nez Perce County Fair and talked about inviting buyers to the 4-H livestock sale.
Finnell gave a demonstration on “A Feeding Program for Goats.”
The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. next Sunday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston, when members will decorate barns.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman