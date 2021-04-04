Rockin’ 4-H Club
Members gathered March 8 for their first meeting at All Saints Catholic School in Lewiston. There were 20 members attending, along with seven leaders and 12 visitors.
Officers were elected and they are: Jordis Aiken, president; Anna Ready, vice president; Elizabeth Remacle, secretary; Layla Lucas, sergeant at arms; Raul Delioth-Boulton, American flag leader; and Amelia Bender, 4-H flag leader.
Elise Aiken and Anthony Bender gave a report on the Christmas wreath and smoked turkey sales in November to raise money for their Citizenship Washington Focus program. A spaghetti feed fundraiser tentatively is planned in April.
New members included Kaydence Frei, Evelyn Seubert, Dawn and Hailey Tiffany, and Rowande and Green Westachdt. Corrina Williams is the club’s sewing leader.
A few of the projects members are interested in include “Cooking,” “Cake Decorating,” “Sewing,” “Making the Most of Me,” “Shooting Sports” and “Leadership.”
The next meeting is April 12.