Rockin’ 4-H Club
Members gathered July 13 for a meeting outdoors on the front lawn at All Saints School in Lewiston. There were 13 members present, along with nine adults and leaders. Secretary Elise Aiken presided over the meeting, while Ameilla Bender led the pledge of allegiance and Ellie Seubert led the 4-H pledge.
Members reported on their various projects. Those participating in Cooking have made zucchini bread, gingerbread, cornbread, brownies and salads. Those participating in Making the Most of Me have learned to make facial scrubs, about table and dinner manners, how to set a table and learned their body types. The members in Cake Decorating learned how to trace a pattern and transfer it onto a cupcake. In Ceramics, Ameilla Bender showed her glazed unicorn and stained pumpkin.
Lisa Smith encouraged everyone to enter the Nez Perce County Demonstration Contest which was held Saturday. She also suggested doing cooking posters this year instead of making food for the fair.
The next meeting will be 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
There were seven members present at the club’s meeting Monday. Also attending were one leader and nine guests.
Lauren Gould gave her demonstration on rumen acidosis in cattle, Brandon Brower did his demonstration on goat feeding and Blake Brower did his demonstration on goat eyes.
Members discussed the new changes this year for the Nez Perce County Fair, and also discussed new ideas and ways to help the community.
The next meeting will be 6:45 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Kerby shop at Cherrylane.