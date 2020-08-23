Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members gathered Aug. 9 for a meeting at the Monk house in Genesee.
President Ryle Flodin presided over the meeting with Mylo Sampson leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Lola Sampson leading the 4-H Pledge.
Both the the secretary’s minutes, presented by Kirsten Flodin, and the treasurer’s report, presented by Lola Sampson, were approved.
Members decided to set a roadside cleanup to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 12. Members gave updates about swine, sewing, lamb and beef projects.
A discussion about the Latah County 4-H and FFA livestock & project show was held, and members and parents were provided basic information about the online auction.
Isabelle Monk gave a demonstration about the responsibilities of animal quality assurance. To illustrate her talk, she gave cupcakes to members; some had mustard in them to demonstrate the importance of making sure the feed given to animals is high quality.
Kaylee Krick gave a demonstration on how to put elastic in a casing when sewing a skirt or pair of pants. Lily Scharnhorst gave a presentation about coccidiosis in lambs and the treatment which involves a drench.
Members were encouraged to work on their online record books; the county Extension educator will be available on specific dates to help members with questions about doing online record books.
Members Mylo and Lola Sampson suggested writing a thank you note to the fair board committee and fair manager, Jim Logan, for their work to make sure there is an opportunity for 4-H members to showcase their projects. A committee was formed with Kirsten Flodin, Isabelle Monk and Lola Sampson to write the thank you notes on behalf of the club.
Treats were provided by the Flodin family, and this report was submitted by club reporter Mylo Sampson.