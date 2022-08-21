Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
GENESEE — Members met last Sunday in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church rectory in Genesee.
Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
GENESEE — Members met last Sunday in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church rectory in Genesee.
President Isabelle Monk presided over the meeting, Dillon Knox led the pledge of allegiance and Ellie Reynolds led the 4-H pledge.
The secretary’s minutes from July’s meeting were not available. Members approved the treasurer’s report given by Ryder Uhlenkott.
Ben and Ellie Reynolds gave reports about the Palouse Classic they attended. Both Reynolds and Lily Scharnhorst gave reports about attending 4-H camp. Amberlynn Burrows, Kaylee Krick and Scharnhorst reported on the status of their sewing projects. Monk highlighted coming county events, including the dog show, due date for nonmarket animal record books and dates for Clothing and Fashion Review judging.
Members discussed decorations for the Latah County Fair with the theme “A Fair in Paradise.” A committee including Kirsten Flodin, Ben and Ellie Reynolds, Burrows and Eli Knox was formed to finalize decoration plans.
Leader Andrew Saralecos gave a report on the Latah County Market Animal Auction.
Scharnhorst gave a presentation on closures and demonstrated how to apply snaps. Burrows gave a presentation on sewing tools and a separate presentation on items needed for showing a pet goat. Eli Knox gave a presentation on facilities and space requirements for a swine project.
Ryder, Easton and Luke Uhlenkott provided treats for the club. Members had planned to do a roadside cleanup after the meeting but postponed it because of the heat and grain trucks on the highway.
The next meeting is Sept.10, following pen setup and decorations for the Latah County Fair.
— Submitted by Easton Uhlenkott, Cow Creek Kids reporter
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.