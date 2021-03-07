Cow Creek Kids
Members held their first meeting of the year Jan. 10 at the Krick family shop in Genesee.
President Ryle Flodin opened the meeting, Lily Scharnhorst led the Pledge of Allegiance and Mylo Sampson led the 4-H pledge. The minutes weren’t available and Lola Sampson gave the treasurer’s report.
Members volunteered for which month they would give their demonstrations and which month they would bring treats. They also elected new officers. They are:
Isabelle Monk, president; Kirsten Flodin, vice president; Kylee Tweedy, secretary; Sampson, treasurer; Ben Reynolds, reporter; and Jana Osborn, historian.
Members were recognized for 2019-20 Latah County year-end awards. Other new business included a discussion on membership dues, community service and enrolling.
Members met again Feb. 21 with Monk calling the meeting to order. Reynolds led the Pledge of Allegiance and Tweedy led the 4-H Pledge.
For the roll call, members answered with the name of their favorite television shows. Tweedy read the secretary’s minutes, Sampson gave the treasurer’s report and members approved both reports.
Members heard announcements about county livestock field days for swine, beef, goats and sheep. Latah County members are encouraged to register and Latah County Leaders Council will pay the registration fees.
Sampson gave a demonstration titled “How Temperature and Humidity Affects Swine Growth.” Monk and Reynolds brought treats to share with member, and Reynolds took notes for submission to the newspaper.