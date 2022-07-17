Members met June 12 in the rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee with President Isabelle Monk presiding.
Eli Knox led the Pledge of Allegiance and Jeslynn Anglen led the 4-H pledge. Jojo Osborn presented the secretary’s minutes from the May meeting and Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report, and members approved both.
Monk highlighted coming county events. Several members gave reports about workshops and events they had attended for their projects and members reported on their participation in the Community Day event.
Ryder Uhlenkott and Easton Uhlenkott gave demonstrations on their swine projects. Jana Osborn gave a demonstration on what a member needs for a beef project. Eli, Dillon and Ellie Knox provided the treats.
Members met again last Sunday in the same location with Monk presiding.
Ellie Knox led the Pledge of Allegiance and Ellie Reynolds led the 4-H pledge. Osborn presented the secretary’s minutes from June which members approved. Ryder Uhlenkott’s treasurer’s report was approved.
Monk again highlighted coming county events. The club voted to do their next community service roadside clean up after the August meeting.
Sewing members reported on beginning their projects and members learned about the Palouse Classic, an opportunity to show their animals at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow in early August.
Members were reminded that fair registration forms were due Friday and market animal forms are due Aug. 15.
Osborn gave a demonstration on how to thread a sewing machine and also showed how a stitch is formed on a sewing machine. Members did an exercise to learn how to read medication labels and medication inserts for any animal treatments and the importance of those directions.
Madison Lichti provided treats. The next meeting is Aug. 14.