Cow Creek Kids
Members met last Sunday in the shop at Krick Farms in Genesee with President Ryle Flodin presiding.
Lola Sampson opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, and KyLee Tweedy led the 4-H pledge. Kirsten Flodin read the March minutes, Lola Sampson gave the treasurer’s report and Mylo Sampson took notes for submitting the club report.
Members gave reports about their animal projects and were encouraged to get registered for the Latah County Fair on the fair website. Announcements about county activities were reviewed, members were told there will not be a Genesee Community Day celebration this year and members will meet to do a roadside cleanup.
There were three demonstrations: Lola Sampson showed how to hand sew a button, Jo-Jo Osborn showed what is needed in a sewing kit and Jacob Krick gave a presentation about planning a meeting and using parliamentary procedure.
Club members held a cornhole tournament and the team of Mylo Sampson and Krick won.
The next meeting is 3 p.m. July 12 at the Monk house in Genesee.