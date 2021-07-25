Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
There were eight members, five guests and the leader present at the club’s meeting Tuesday.
Emily Brannen told the group about her experience at 4-H camp. Members planned their next community service project for Aug 28.
Emily Brannen gave a demonstration on “How to Raise a (Goat) Kid.”
Demonstrations and snacks for next month were scheduled, and refreshments were handed out.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Kerby shop at Cherrylane Ranch.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman
Tammany Livestock 4-H
Members met Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
Several members completed their demonstrations, and club members also discussed how everyone’s projects were going.
The next meeting will be Aug. 14.