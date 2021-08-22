Cow Creek Kids
Members gathered last Sunday for their monthly general meeting. President Isabelle Monk presided over the meeting. Luke Uhlenkott led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance and Jana Osborn led the 4-H pledge.
For roll call, members shared their project livestock names. Kylee Tweedy read the minutes and Lola Samson gave the treasurer’s report.
Tweedy reported on the Palouse Classic show she competed in with her steer and heifer.
Members will decorate for the Latah County Fair on Sept. 11, followed by a roadside cleanup. Fashion Review judging for three members will be Aug. 17 at the fairgrounds in Moscow. Members were reminded of dates that projects and record books are due before the fair and at the fair.
Five members gave demonstrations. Tristan Hensley gave a demonstration about caring for chicks in their first week of life. Tweedy gave a demonstration about birth defects in cattle. Samson gave a demonstration about the definitions of purebred, crossbred and heredity problems in swine. Lily Scharnhorst gave a demonstration about different types of zippers. Jana Osborn gave a demonstration of how to show a bunny, using her rabbit, Buckles.
Treats were provided by the Uhlenkott family and Scharnhorst. The next general meeting will be held Sept. 11 after decorating at the fairgrounds.
— Submitted by Ben Reynolds, reporter