Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
Six members attended the club’s Sept. 11 meeting in the Kerby Shop at Cherrylane. There were three guests and leader Kristen Bateman also attending.
Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
Six members attended the club’s Sept. 11 meeting in the Kerby Shop at Cherrylane. There were three guests and leader Kristen Bateman also attending.
Members talked about the approaching Nez Perce County Fair, decoration ideas, 4-H food booth volunteers, record book requirements and deadlines, and submitting open projects. They also discussed inviting buyers, supporters, and acquaintances to come to the sale to support all 4-H members either by buying an animal or giving support money to livestock projects.
Members planned to gather today to decorate barns at the fair.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman
Cow Creek Kids
Members met Sept. 10 at the Genesee home of club president, Isabelle Monk, who presided over the meeting.
Eli Knox led the Pledge of Allegiance and Madison Lichti led the 4-H pledge. Jojo Osborn gave the secretary’s minutes from the July and August meetings, and Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report. All reports were approved.
The club voted to send a donation to the Latah County Green & Gold awards club. Members learned a new parliamentary procedure in how to amend a motion.
Monk highlighted the approaching Latah County Fair and other county events, and members reviewed many details such as the fair schedule, weigh-ins of animals, exhibitor meeting and many other events.
Madison Litchi gave a demonstration on the parts of a sewing machine and Ben Reynolds gave a demonstration on how to give three different types of vaccinations. He used an orange to represent the animal.
The Monk family provided treats for the club.
Early in the morning before the meeting, members met at the fairgrounds to clean stalls, decorate and prepare for the fair.
The next club meeting will be Oct. 16.
— Submitted by Easton Uhlenkott, club reporter
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.