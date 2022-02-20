Cow Creek Kids 4-H
Members met last Sunday in the rectory of St. Mary Catholic Church in Genesee.
President Isabelle Monk presided over the meeting. Luke Uhlenkott led the pledge of allegiance and Lily Scharnhorst led the 4-H pledge. JoJo Osborn presented the secretary’s minutes from January’s meeting, which members approved. Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report, and it also was approved.
Monk highlighted coming county events and club members discussed roadside cleanup in March, if the weather cooperates.
Kaylee Krick gave a demonstration on the parts of a steam iron. Kylee Tweedy gave a presentation on items in a calving kit and why each were used. Jojo Osborn gave a presentation on the differences between a roughage, concentrate and supplement for beef. Jana Osborn gave a presentation titled “Pros and Cons of Eating Rabbit.”
The sewing members met after the meeting to discuss a coming project. Monk provided treats for the club. The next meeting is March 13.
Submitted by Easton Uhlenkott, reporter