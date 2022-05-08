Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
At the club’s May 2 meeting in the Kerby shop at Cherrylane, six members attended along with three guests and leaders Don Kerby and Kristen Bateman.
Members discussed parliamentary procedure, why it’s done and how it differs from our club to a public meeting in Lewiston.
In old business, they discussed livestock weigh-in dates, fair theme, and Activities Day Saturday in the Poultry Barn at the Nez Perce County fairgrounds in Lewiston. Activities Day is a day where 4-H members can participate in a judging contest, play fun games and make a snack.
Members also were encouraged to sign up for the County Demonstration contest.
The club’s community service project at the Salvation Army in April was successful, and members planned their next community service project for July 9, a cleanup at the Lenore Community Center.
Laramie Finnell gave a demonstration on “Injection Sites on Hogs.” She also showed how to do two injections and volunteers got to try an injection on an orange.
The club’s next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. June 6 at the Kerby shop.
Jessica Bateman, Secretary