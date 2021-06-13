Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
The club held a meeting May 23 with 11 members (including one new member), nine guests and their leader present.
Those attending talked about 4-H camp (July 16-19), livestock weigh-in dates, and the community service project they completed April 19. They also talked briefly about the approaching community service project at the Salvation Army and demonstration schedules.
Cooper Charles gave a demonstration on “How the Size of the (Swine) Litter Affects the Rate of Gain” and Logan McCall gave a demonstration about “Artificially Inseminating Swine.”
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at Sunset Park in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman