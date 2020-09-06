Rockin’ 4-H Club
Members met Aug. 10 at Hereth Park in Lewiston Orchards with President Graham Jones presiding. Ella Shoemaker led members in reciting the 4-H pledge was Katie Wren did the same with the Pledge of Allegiance. Elise Aiken read the meetings and Jordis Aiken did the roll call.
Anthony Bender said the new record books were hard to use, and Lisa Smith and Tonia Jones, the club’s leaders, said they would use the old record books to fill out and then members could transfer to the current books.
Beth and Ellie Seubert said they had extra scrapbook papers, if the members needed them to use for the club scrapbook. They also invited members to help with the scrapbook.
Anthony Bender gave a demonstration on the difference between butter and margarine for baking, and Graham Jones gave a demonstration on missing ingredients and what to substitute.
Betty Peters reported the club would be working in a 4-H Food Booth on Sept. 25 and volunteers were needed.
The next meeting is Sept. 14 in the cafeteria at All Saints School in Lewiston.