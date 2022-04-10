Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers 4-H Club
There were six members in attendance at the club’s meeting Monday in the Kerby Shop at Cherrylane. There also were four guests and leaders Don Kerby and Kristen Bateman attending.
The group went over 4-H demonstrations, fair, community service and projects with the new members.
Members also decided on demonstration and community service dates and will serve at the Salvation Army on April 18.
Weigh-in dates, 4-H camp (July 15-18), and 4-H activities day (10 a.m.-noon May 14) also were discussed.
The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. May 2 at the Kerby shop.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman