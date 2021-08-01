Cow Creek Kids
Members gathered last Sunday in the rectory of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee for their July general meeting which was called to order by President Isabelle Monk.
Kaylee Krick led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance and Tristan Hensley led the 4-H pledge. For roll call, members shared their favorite childhood TV show or movie.
Kylee Tweedy read the minutes and Lola Sampson presented the treasurer’s report. Tweedy read correspondence from Bill LaMunyan in which he thanked club members who spent time to work on his quilt which was presented to him under the Quilts of Valor program.
Under old business, cutting boards for market buyer thank you gifts were tabled because of a lack of time. The next roadside clean up will be Sept. 11.
Benjamin Reynolds and Jojo Osborn were asked to give a report about 4-H camp and they talked about what they did there, which included leather craft, fishing, canoeing, archery, shooting sports, Nez Perce culture and crafts.
Tweedy talked about two different jackpot shows she attended with her heifer and steer.
New business topics included Latah County Fair registration and project completion dates, and attendees were reminded of important dates: livestock market animals need to be registered for fair by today, and camper/trailer registration also is due today. Fashion Review orientation is 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the fairgrounds, Fashion Review Judging will be by appointment Aug. 17 at the fairgrounds and Fashion Review will be 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the fair. All nonmarket animal record books are due Aug. 27 and nonanimal projects and record books are due Sept. 7.
Jojo Osborn gave a demonstration on different types of buttonholes. Ryder Uhlenkott gave a demonstration on how to judge swine. Easton Uhlenkott gave a demonstration on pig parts and cuts of pork.
Members of the club then traveled to the Monk residence so Isabelle Monk could give a live demonstration on how to use a whip for swine showing. She also showed members how to show a swine.
Treats were provided by Hensley and Tweedy. The next general meeting will be held Aug. 15.