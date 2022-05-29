Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members met April 10 in the rectory of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee with Vice President Kirsten Flodin presiding.
Easton Uhlenkott led the Pledge of Allegiance and Kaylee Krick led the 4-H pledge. Jojo Osborn did roll call and presented the secretary’s minutes from March’s meeting. Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report, and both were approved.
Jojo and Jana Osborn gave a report on the Beef Clinic they had attended. Isabelle Monk highlighted coming county events.
Members discussed participating in the Genesee Day celebration in June, and a committee was appointed to make plans for a club float. Krick will head the committee with Ben Reynolds, Phoebe Hailey, Jana Osborn and Lily Scharnhorst as members.
Ben Reynolds gave a demonstration titled “Goat Parts of the Body Chevonne” and Ellie Reynolds gave a demonstration on what is needed for a swine project. Jo Jo Osborn gave a demonstration on unique fabric and fiber characteristics. Lily Scharnhorst gave a demonstration titled “Necessary Amino Acids for Market Swine.”
Ben and Ellie Reynolds provided treats for the club.
Members met again May 22 in the St. Mary’s rectory with President Isabelle Monk presiding.
Flodin led the Pledge of Allegiance and Luke Uhlenkott led the 4-H pledge. Jojo Osborn presented the secretary’s minutes from April’s meeting and Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report. Both were approved.
Jana Osborn gave a report on a rabbit event she attended, and Phoebe Hailey gave a report on the Small Animal Workshop she attended. Kylee Tweedy shared her results from a beef show she attended in Pomeroy. Monk highlighted coming county and state events.
Krick gave a report on behalf of the committee to plan for the Genesee Community Day parade. The club will enter a float with decorations based on the Community Day theme.
The club was recognized by Genesee Mayor John Hermann for its work cleaning up the roads on April 24 and even took pictures with the members.
Monk also gave a demonstration on selecting swine for a 4-H market project. Eli, Dillion and Ellie Knox provided treats for the club.
Following the meeting, the club did a second roadside cleanup on Cow Creek and Genesee-Uniontown roads entering Genesee.
The next meeting is June 12.
— Submitted by Easton Uhlenkott, Cow Creek Kids Reporter