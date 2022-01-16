Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members met last Sunday in the rectory of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee.
President Isabelle Monk presided over the meeting. Jana Osborn led the Pledge of Allegiance and Jacob Krick led the 4-H pledge. Jojo Osborn presented the secretary’s minutes from the December meeting, which members approved. Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report was given and it also was approved.
Monk highlighted coming county events.
Lily Scharnhorst gave a demonstration on homemade vs. purchased pie crust. She had samples of each type for members to taste and select which they liked better and why. Overwhelmingly, the club members chose the homemade pie crust over the purchased pie crust.
Jacob and Kaylee Krick provided treats.
The next meeting is Feb. 13.
— Submitted by Easton Uhlenkott, Cow Creek Kids reporter