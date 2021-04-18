Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members met March 14, with President Isabelle Monk leading the meeting. Lola Sampson led the Pledge of Allegiance and Jacob Krick led the 4-H pledge.
One new member was introduced. Kylee Tweedy gave the secretary minutes and Lola Sampson provided the treasurer’s report.
Kylee Tweedy gave a report about the online 4-H Scholarship workshop she attended, and Lily Scharnhorst provided a report about the Spokane 4-H online swine workshop she watched.
Kirsten Flodin gave a presentation titled “Reducing Stress on Livestock,” Jana Osborn presented “Parts of a Steer,” and Jojo Osborn presented “Why Cows Chew Their Cud and the Digestive System of Beef.”
Members made St. Patrick’s Day cards for friends and family who have been isolated because of COVID-19 and also made cards to be delivered to the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in Lewiston.
Mylo and Lola Sampson provided treats.
Members met again last Sunday, with Monk presiding. Ryle Flodin led the Pledge of Allegiance and Kirsten Flodin led the 4-H pledge.
Three new club members were introduced. Lola Sampson gave the treasurer’s report and the secretary’s minutes were not available.
Members gave reports — which included at least one thing they had learned — from attending online livestock field days during March and April, including beef, swine, sheep and goat workshops.
Members also reported on the club’s roadside cleanup in March, filling the bed of a pickup truck with the trash they picked up.
Market animal possession, tagging and weigh-in dates were announced for the Latah County Fair. Other announcements included information about 4-H camp, State Teen Association Convention (online) and other events.
Jojo Osborn gave a demonstration about goat gestation and kid development, and Lola Sampson demonstrated how to accurately take measurements to select a sewing pattern size.
The Osborn family provided treats.
— Submitted by Ben Reynolds, club reporter
Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers 4-H Club
Members held their third meeting last Sunday, with 10 members, five guests, and Don Kerby, club leader, attending.
A discussion was held about Community Service, and four members and two parents signed up to go to Salvation Army on Monday.
Two demonstrations were given by members: Laramie Finnell with “10 Byproducts of Pigs,” and Gabe Charles with “Fun & Random Facts about Pigs.”
The next meeting is 5:30 p.m. May 23 at the Kerby shop at Cherrylane.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman
Rockin’ 4-H Club
Members met Monday in the All Saints Catholic School cafeteria, with President Jordis Aiken presiding.
Raul Delioth-Boulton led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and Amelia Bender led the 4-H Pledge.
Elise Aiken and Anthony Bender reported the spaghetti feed fundraiser to benefit the Citizen Washington Focus trip has been canceled. Instead, the group is selling raffle tickets for five 100-pound meat bundles, with the drawing to be held during the Nez Perce County Fair in September.
Members discussed a community service project and voted to plant flowers in the D street parking lot in downtown Lewiston during Refresh the Valley on April 24.
Lisa Smith and Trish Remacle met with the cooking members, and Corinna Williams met with the sewing members.
Claire McCann provided treats and Williams provided drinks.
The next meeting is May 10.