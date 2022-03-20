Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
The club held its first meeting Monday with seven members, two guests and two leaders, Don Kerby and Kristen Bateman, present.
Members elected new officers and they are: Laramie Finnell, president; Ruth Bateman, vice-president; Jessica Bateman, secretary; and Dally Finnell, communications.
Those present discussed 4-H with the three new members, projects they could do in Cloverbuds and 4-H, and what members do at meetings. Members also talked about record books (online or paper) and demonstrations (dates).
The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. April 4 at the Kerby shop.
Cow Creek Kids 4-H
Members met last Sunday in the rectory of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee.
Vice President Kirsten Flodin brought the meeting to order, Amberlynn Burrows led the Pledge of Allegiance and Ben Reynolds led the 4-H pledge.
Four potential members attended the meeting, along with their parents. Jojo Osborn presented the secretary’s minutes from February’s meeting which members approved. Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report based on the bank statement.
Ellie Reynolds gave a report on the Swine Field Day she attended at the Asotin County Fairgrounds in Asotin and Isabelle Monk highlighted coming county events.
Jacob Krick gave an illustrated talk on “Building a Resume.” Kirsten Flodin gave an illustrated talk on “Health Records for Market and Breeding Projects.”
The club had planned to do roadside cleanup, but the weather wasn’t cooperative, so members decided to do the cleanup project after the club’s next meeting, April 10. Members will again do roadside cleanup May 22 before graduation and Community Day.
Jojo and Jana Osborn provided treats for the club.
— Submitted by Easton Uhlenkott, reporter