Citizenship Washington Focus 4-H Club
The group’s members met online May 3. The club president, Amelia Ponozzo, led members through the American and 4-H pledges.
Members discussed pages 9 and 10 in the delegates’ project book, which talk about the history of the nation and a memorial visit.
One delegate attended the Latah County Fair Board Meeting and reported they discussed whether or not that fair would take place. Another delegate watched the Nez Perce County Leader’s Council meeting online and they also discussed what was going to happen with that county’s fair.
The meeting featured many demonstrations about one place the members wants to visit in Washington, D.C., and one demonstration about a trip to Know Your Government. Kadey Hix wants to visit the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Mckenna Knott wants to visit Gadsby’s Tavern in Alexandria, Va., Daniel Snyder wants to visit the International Spy Museum and Elise Aiken talked about her trip to Know Your Government.
The club’s spaghetti dinner and dessert auction was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the next auction is planned for April 10 next year. A new fundraiser of a meat bundle is planned with five winners to be drawn at the fair, and tickets are now on sale for the drawing.
The next meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. June 7 at the Brammer Building in Lewiston.