Cow Creek Kids
Members met Dec. 12 in the rectory of St. Mary’s Church in Genesee.
President Isabelle Monk called the meeting to order. Easton Uhlenkott led the Pledge of Allegiance and Lola Sampson led the 4-H pledge. Jojo Osborn presented the secretary’s minutes from the November meeting and members approved the minutes. Ryder Uhlenkott gave the treasurer’s report which members approved.
Monk highlighted coming county events.
Members made and decorated Christmas cookies as a club activity, and the cookies were delivered to teachers and other community members.
The club’s next meeting is next Sunday.