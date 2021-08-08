Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers 4-H Club
Five members, two guests and the club’s leader met Monday.
Logan McCall led the Pledge of Allegiance and Cooper Charles led the 4-H Pledge.
Members discussed the club’s next community service project that will be done Aug. 28 at the Lenore Community Center. They also discussed timelines for the approaching fair.
Ruth Bateman gave a demonstration on “The Types and Colors of Fabrics” and Jessica Bateman gave a demonstration on “Lines, Patterns, and Solids.”
Demonstrations and snacks for next month were scheduled, and refreshments were handed out.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Kerby shop at Cherrylane.
— Submitted by Jessica Bateman