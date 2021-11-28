Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members met last Sunday in the rectory of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee.
President Isabelle Monk called the meeting to order, with new member Phoebe Haley leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Mylo Sampson leading the 4-H Pledge. Jojo Osborn presented the secretary’s minutes from the September and October meetings, and members approved both minutes. The treasurer’s report was unavailable.
Isabelle Monk highlighted coming county events.
Because of COVID-19, the annual county awards event was canceled. Club leader Kim Monk announced members who had received county awards in Family and Consumer Sciences, Leadership, Beef, Goat and Swine projects. Ryle Flodin received one of the Latah County David Trail Green & Gold scholarships. Kirsten Flodin, Jacob Krick and Isabelle Monk each received Gerald & Grace Ingle Leadership awards. Ben Reynolds received a Pomona Grange Incentive Award.
Kirsten Flodin provided treats.
As a club activity, members wrote thank you notes to the Latah County Market Animal Sale supporters and staff.
The next meeting is Dec. 12.
— Submitted by Mylo Sampson