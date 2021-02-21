Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
Members held their first 4-H meeting of the year Feb. 9 in the shop at the Kerby Ranch at Cherrylane.
There were 10 members in attendance, five guests, and leaders Don Kerby and Kristen Bateman. The club membership includes five new members, and five returning members.
Officers were elected and include: Lauren Gould, president; Laramie Finnell, vice president; Jessica Bateman, secretary; Logan McCall, sergeant-at-arms; and Ruth Bateman, sunshine girl (communication).
Members discussed community service ideas for this year.
Meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Sunday of each at the Kerby Ranch shop.