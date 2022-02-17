February Artwalk is tonight in Moscow
Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk, from 4-8 p.m. today will feature visual, culinary, literary and performing arts at four locations.
Displays and locations for this month’s event, organized by the Moscow Arts Commission, include:
Pour Company: pop art painting of Bavik Super Pils by Erin Tomlin, of Moscow.
The Hope Center: pen-and-ink illustrations by Jane Abbot, nature photography by Kelly Otto, paintings by Hope Center staff and baked goods by Nancy Alexander and Makayla Mack.
Moscow Contemporary: an exhibit titled “Ellen Vieth and Jean Arnold: A Conversation” that explores the connection between two artists’ approach to contemporary painting.
Third Street Gallery: a performance by the University of Idaho Jazz Messengers combo from the Lionel Hampton School of Music from 5:30-6 p.m. inside the council chambers at Moscow City Hall. Visitors can also see, “Un-fancy,” an exhibit of visual and literary works by 26 Palouse-area artists.
Organizers ask attendees to be mindful of COVID-19 protocols. More information is available at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Black History Month events today, Feb. 28
A streamed presentation and an in-person film screening remain in Lewis-Clark State College’s Black History month lineup.
The college’s humanities division is sponsoring the free events.
LCSC alumna Mikailah Thompson will discuss “Reclamation and Representation in Rural Communities” at 6:30 tonight, streamed on the humanities division YouTube page at bit.ly/LCYouTubeBHM. Thompson, a Nez Perce tribal member and owner of Beadwork by Mikailah, co-hosts the podcast “Quantum Theory.”
Showing and discussion of the film “The Girls in the Band” will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the LCSC library. The 2011 documentary tells the untold stories of female jazz and big band instrumentalists from the 1930s to present day. LCSC’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed for in-person events, which means face coverings are required indoors. !
Last chance: Contest deadline is Friday
Readers have been sending their paintings, sketches, photographs and digital art, and we love to see it. Friday is the final day to submit artwork to be considered as a future Inland 360 cover. One more time, here’s how to enter:
Work must be original. The 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it.
But don’t include a signature on the artwork — we give all artists attribution.
Dimensions (this is important!) are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep.
Entries can be emailed to contests@inland360.com, submitted in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mailed (don’t fold) to: Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work.
Lewiston Brewfest is back this Saturday
Lewiston Brewfest is back Saturday, after a pandemic hiatus last year, with more than 30 beverages to choose from. The event is for those 21 and older only.
There will be “32 beers, mixed in there with ciders and seltzers and kind of a little bit of everything,” said Angie McVey. She and her husband, Lee, founded Northwest Best Entertainment, the company that organizes the event.
It’s good to be back with the full-blown event after easing back into it with a smaller brewfest on Black Friday, she said.
Tickets for the 2-7 p.m. tasting at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds — which also includes food, live music and free rides home — are available at Rosauers in Lewiston, Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston or at lewistonbrews.com. Standard tickets are $20 and include a pint glass and eight drink tokens; 500 VIP tickets, which sell for $25 and include a pint glass, koozie, 10 tokens and early entry, are available for advance purchase only, McVey said.
The event typically supports a local nonprofit organization, and volunteers from the Lewiston Civic Theatre will help serve and clean up this year.
“They get to keep all the tips, and then we also make a donation to them at the end,” McVey said.
UI faculty quintet to share expertise in advance of Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival
Audience members can get familiar with the genre in advance of the University of Idaho’s annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival thanks to an interactive performance Tuesday by a faculty quintet.
“How to Listen to Jazz,” meant to prepare audiences for the festival that runs next Thursday through Feb. 26, is set for 12:30 p.m. in the Haddock Performance Hall of UI’s music building, at the corner of Blake and Sweet avenues.
The session will put the audience on stage to observe and listen to the improvisation process at the heart of jazz, according to a news release. Members of the Palouse Jazz Project will explain their roles in laying down a beat, providing accompaniment and offering a personalized interpretation of the rhythms, chords and melodic line.
The group, established in 2006, performs around the Northwest, specializing in standard jazz repertoire and original compositions. The ensemble consists of Vern Sielert, trumpet; Vanessa Sielert, saxophone; Josh Skinner, bass; Kate Skinner, piano; Daniel Pinilla, guitar; and Dan Bukvich, drums.
The event is part of the Renfrew Colloquium, a weekly series of presentations by UI faculty, graduate students and visiting scholars. !
Author to lead Zoom discussion about black motherhood
Author, advocate and educator Anna Malaika Tubbs will lead a discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom about her book “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation.”
Lewis-Clark State College history professor Amy Canfield will join the conversation about the book that discusses the complexities of black motherhood and how it shaped social justice leaders in history.
Asotin County Library members can check out the e-book at valnet.org and are encouraged to submit questions to discuss during the conversation along with their registration. Registration and more information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org. !