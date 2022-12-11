In a yearly tradition that spans four decades, Tribune readers can once more help fulfill the wishes of 226 residents of care centers and adult family homes in the region this holiday season.

Helen Wilks and Ellen Smith, sisters and longtime Lewiston residents, and their families, in cooperation with the Lewiston Tribune, sponsor an annual drive to obtain gifts for residents in need. They ask Tribune readers to purchase gifts for one or more of these residents for the holidays. This will be the 44th year they have worked together on this project.

Tags

Recommended for you