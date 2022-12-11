In a yearly tradition that spans four decades, Tribune readers can once more help fulfill the wishes of 226 residents of care centers and adult family homes in the region this holiday season.
Helen Wilks and Ellen Smith, sisters and longtime Lewiston residents, and their families, in cooperation with the Lewiston Tribune, sponsor an annual drive to obtain gifts for residents in need. They ask Tribune readers to purchase gifts for one or more of these residents for the holidays. This will be the 44th year they have worked together on this project.
Organization and delivery of the gifts will again adhere to guidelines recommended by the health department for COVID-19 precautions.
Anyone wishing to give a gift may select a number and gift from the list below and bring it to the Lewiston Tribune between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The gifts must be new and must be received at the Tribune no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 17.
The Tribune office is at 505 Capital St. in downtown Lewiston.
Each gift should be wrapped and tagged with the name or initials of the recipient, the recipient’s number and the item enclosed. A separate tag should include the recipient’s name, number and the donor’s name. Wilks estimates every person on the wish list receives at least five gifts.
The Wilks and Smith families will pick up the gifts from the Tribune, organize and deliver them to the various residences before Christmas so staff can distribute them to the recipients.
1. Rose — Hersey bars, 2023 wall calendar, hairbrush, toothpaste, twin comforter set, playing cards.
2. Fran — Lindor chocolates, yarn, adult coloring book, colored pencils.
3. Kevin — Goldfish crackers, Axe body wash/aftershave, hair gel, postage stamps, Fixodent.
4. Chuck O. — Duplex sandwich cookies, twin comforter (blue), Wrangler jeans (30x30), war movies on DVD, Ultrabrite Advanced Whitening All in One toothpaste.
5. Arvid — trail mix, Tang drink mix, throw blanket, nice pillow, colored dice, playing cards.
6. Mike J. — Art supplies (sketch pad, pencil sharpener, sketch pencils), transparent tape, Folgers instant coffee, Reese’ Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, postage stamps, Raiders throw blanket, Irish Spring bar soap
7. Larry — popcorn in metal tin, hot cocoa powder, large bath towel, 49ers hoodie (2X), 49ers sweatshirt (2X), 49ers sweatpants (XL), 49ers ball cap.
8. Eric L. — journal and nice pens, shaving gel, blade shaving razor with four or more blades, sweatshirt (2X tall), Pepsi, Doritos, (spicy nacho), Irish Spring bar soap.
9. Rick — smoked oysters, case for a pool cue, water bottle for bike, long john tops and bottoms (3X), basketball.
10. Alex — Hersey bars, Diet Pepsi, black crew socks, 2023 wall calendar, AM/FM radio, Irish Spring bar soap.
11. Sarah — Lindor truffles, body spray (warm vanilla sugar scent), arts & crafts projects (suncatchers), word search puzzles, adult coloring book, colored pencils, winter knee boots (black, size 7).
12. Chuck T. — beef jerky (peppered), canned potted meat, CD player with radio, Dickie overalls (black, XL).
13. Michelle — white cheddar popcorn, Gatorade single-serve powder packets, ladies’ leather gloves (black), LA Looks hair gel, country or gospel CDs.
14. Mat — Capri Sun juice, beef jerky (peppered), hairbrush, toothbrush, Crest toothpaste, Listerine, ankle socks.
15. Eric M. — Cheerios, canned cat food, cat sweater, writing paper, black ink pens, men’s black sweat pants (black, 2X), men’s sweatshirt (black, 2X).
16. Mike C. — Doritos (nacho cheese), radio alarm clock, men’s shampoo, 49ers hoodie (3X) or beanie.
17. Rachelle T. — peppermint chocolate bark, portable CD player with headphones, gold chain, rock ‘n’ roll-themed T-shirts (4X), kits to make bead necklace and bracelet.
18. Tara — Yahtzee, Hershey’s Miniatures, gift sets from Bath & Body Works (shower gel, lotion, spray), pens, writing tablets, sweatshirt (2X).
19. Racheal H. — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, sterling silver cross necklace, men’s 501 Levi’s jeans (34x30), nail polish (blue, red), handheld games (Tetris, Yahtzee).
20. Niki — Oreo cookies, small purse (dark color), waterproof mascara, winter gloves, Colgate toothpaste, Victoria’s Secret Royal Forest spray (or any nice smelling body spray).
21. Ernestine — variety pack chips, sewing machine, leg warmers, social skills games for adults, Irish Spring bar soap.
22. Kristi — chocolate-covered cherries, lifelike baby doll, 3-6 or 6-9 month baby girl clothes for doll, FurReal Friends pet dog or cat.
23. Nick — Nutter Butter cookies, stud earrings, realistic rubber snakes or spiders, relaxed fit jeans (34x32).
24. Andy — Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, large CD holder, analog watch, crew socks, Velcro-closure shoes (10, black).
25. Robert — creamy peanut butter, warm winter gloves, warm overalls (M), set of nice wash cloths, longjohns top and bottom (M).
26. Colt — Axe body wash and deodorant, basketball, good-quality wired headphones, popcorn in metal tin, ramen noodles (any flavor).
27. Brandon — Cheetos (jalapeno), Playstation gift card, metal snow shovel, jogger pants (dark colors, L), basketball.
28. David — Hershey’s Miniatures, gospel CDs, long-sleeve T-shirts with pocket (3X), winter gloves.
29. Lawrence — Cheetos (jalapeno), Top Ramen (chicken), Irish Spring bar soap, winter gloves, winter coat (2X).
30. Murray — Pepsi, sweatpants (M), basketball-style shorts (M), Raiders hoodie (XL), ballcap or beanie.
31. Jonathan — winter gloves, sweatpants (L, black), sweatshirt (4X, black), winter boots (12).
32. Jamie — Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, Nintendo Switch Lego game, stocking cap (black), wired headphones for CD player.
33. Therese — cashews, peanuts, earrings, necklace, Bath & Body Works sets (shower gel, lotion, spray), arts & crafts, journal with pens & pencils, bottled water, powdered flavor drink packets, waterproof mascara.
34. Dan M. — 1990s hard rock CDs, sweatpants (XL), ankle socks, men’s watch, Irish Spring bar soap.
35. Ben — Dove shampoo & conditioner, cologne, root beer, sweatshirt (2XL), crew socks.
36. A.K. — Scrabble, Monopoly, men’s pajama pants (XL), Chicken in a Biskit crackers, Easy Cheese, men’s crew socks.
37. Jared — whitening toothpaste, barbecue potato chips, Pepsi, Axe body spray, Runescape game prepaid cards
38. Steve — ball cap or beanie (New York Jets or Idaho Vandals), toothbrush, toothpaste, DVD player, educational and history DVDs, popcorn in a metal tin.
39. Glenn — sweatshirt (4X), T-shirt (4X), crossword puzzles, Dove shampoo & conditioner, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
40. Ken — beef jerky, men’s silver ring (7), Carhartt pants (40x32), Irish Spring bar soap, hoodie (3XL).
41. Cameron — sports magazines, chocolate candy, BOD Man body spray, sports-themed sweatshirt (2X tall), sports-themed jogging pants (2X), Red Vines.
42. Danny — John Wayne movie DVDs, Harley Davidson zip-front hoodie (2X), sweatpants (XL), leather gloves with rabbit fur inside.
43. Debra — sweatshirt (3X), Diet Coke, Hershey’s Nuggets, Aussie shampoo & conditioner, large purse with wallet (green), Bath & Body Works lotions.
44. Jenny — fingernail polish set, matte brown tone eyeshadow palate, Paul Mitchell Stay Strong hairspray, cranberry juice, trail mix, shea butter lotion, assortment of thank you cards.
45. Chrystal — crew socks, Dove deodorant, Crest toothpaste, White Diamonds perfume, Taster’s Choice instant coffee, sugar-free Werthers, No. 2 pencils and sharpener, stationary.
46. James — jeans (38x34), ankle socks, Doritos (variety), Sprite, feather pillow, Carhartt-style jacket (3X), plain T-shirts (3X, white).
47. DJ — Milk Duds, wireless Bluetooth headphones, SD card for tablet, Raiders hoodie (L), sports bras (XL), adult coloring books, gel pens.
48. David — Soduko puzzle games, universe-themed paint by numbers kits, mixed chocolates, Canada Dry ginger ale, comforter set (twin), winter gloves.
49. Chris — 3-in-1 shampoo/conditioner, shaving cream, Wheat Thins, potato chips, Gatorade, word search puzzle books, Seahawks hoodie (XXL)
50. Bonnie — 2023 calendar, bathrobe (L), 7-Up, embroidery hoop and needles, rose pillow case embroidery patterns and thread.
51. Wayne — Gatorade, razor and shaving cream, deodorant, wordsearch puzzles, pens/pencils, Chewy Chips Ahoy, wall clock, electric nose/ear trimmer.
52. William — snap-front flannel shirt (3X), Gillette Speed Stick deodorant, shampoo, summer sausage, cheese, crackers, instant decaf coffee, writing notebooks, pens.
53. Margaret — Dove shampoo, Secret deodorant, sweatshirt (L), adult coloring book, puzzles, Chicken in a Biskit crackers.
54. Pat — Kleenex, writing notebook, wool socks, variety pack potato chips, toothbrush, toothpaste, warm blanket.
55. Robert — Speedstick deodorant, shaving cream, razors, reading books of any kind, 7-Up, variety pack potato chips, doughnuts.
56. Cindy — colorful warm blanket (twin), colorful Sharpie markers, Vitaminwater, yarn, fine point Sharpie markers.
57. Gerald — flannel shirt (XL), Coke, summer sausage, cheese, crackers, Irish Spring bar soap, Bible
58. Dean — Hershey Miniatures, Brut aftershave, Pepsi, hoodie (3X, gray), Irish Spring bar soap.
59. Barb — popcorn tin, Kleenex, No. 2 pencils and sharpener, blouse (3X, yellow), word search puzzles, cat-themed items such as a 2023 calendar, stuffed cat, cat blanket.
60. Alan — Disney coloring books, colored pencils, Hawaiian Punch, cheese balls, digital alarm clock with large numbers, Rams blanket.
61. Don — Hershey’s Miniatures, flannel comforter (twin), sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (XL).
62. Jerry — Hersey’s Miniatures, analog watch, western shirts (2X tall), warm insulated flannel blanket.
63. Dale — popcorn tin, AM/FM alarm clock with large numbers, XL long underwear tops and bottoms (XL), blue stocking cap, DVD player.
64. Denise — mixed chocolates, Caress body wash, loofa, Aussie Miracle Curls shampoo and conditioner, scarf and gloves, zip-front hoodie (2X, black).
65. Jentzen — nail polish set, Almond Roca, Dove deodorant, Dove bodywash, sweatpants (XL), men’s sweatshirt (3X).
66. Tracy — large print word search puzzles, baking soda toothpaste, toothbrush, York Peppermint Pattie candies, flannel shirts (2X, tall), suspenders, hoodie (3X), beanie, tube socks.
67. Craig — Coke, summer sausage, body wash, shampoo, sweatpants (L), crew socks, boxers (L).
68. John — bodywash, shaving gel, razors, crew socks, popcorn tin, Pepsi, hoodie (XL), briefs (M).
69. Sierra — cream soda, sweatpants (3X), sweatshirt (3X), tennis shoes (10), body spray (lilac scent), religious books.
70. Josh — 21-ounce wooden pool cue, pool cue case, digital watch, Mtn Dew, peanut butter M&Ms, sweatpants (XL), T-shirt (XL), AXE shampoo and conditioner, ankle socks, men’s stud and hoop earrings.
71. Michael — flannel shirt (3X), crew socks, Fritos and cheese dip, wall clock, winter coat (3X), stocking cap (black), Irish Spring bar soap.
72. Darik — Irish Spring bar soap, cranberry juice, jerky, fine point multicolor Sharpie pens, thick drawing paper, charcoal pencils, sweatshirt (XL, black or camo), sweatpants (L, black or camo).
73. George — pillow, Old Spice deodorant, shampoo, Pepsi, button-front shirt (L tall), popcorn tin, Irish Spring bar soap.
74. Tyler — Cup Noodles, twin comforter set (white), Axe body wash, body spray, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, writing tablets, pens/pencils.
75. Vanessa — Hershey’s Miniatures, quilt (twin), Dove body wash, sweatpants (2X), Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls, sweatshirt or sweater (2X, pink).
76. Dwayne — Cheetos Puffs, Old Spice antiperspirant deodorant, Old Spice cologne, wireless bluetooth headphones, hoodie (2X).
77. Jeff — Axe body spray set, V8 original, DVD player, hoodie (4X, blue or gray), heavy cotton socks, sweatpants (XL, gray).
78. Henry — Old Spice deodorant, Old Spice shampoo, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Pepsi, long-sleeve graphic T-shirts (4X), sweatpants (5X).
79. Blake — Brute aftershave and spray deodorant, sweatpants (L), long underwear bottom (L), long underwear top (3X), beanie (gray), warm gloves.
80. Steve — pudding cups (chocolate and vanilla), Dallas Cowboys or Chicago Bulls beanie, ballcap, hoodie (2X), L sweat pants, basketball, CD player.
81. Frankie — Werther’s Original chewy caramels, waterproof mascara, pink blush, pink lipstick, two-piece flannel pajamas (L).
82. Kyle — Pringles, CD player with AM/FM radio, electric razor, winter coat (L).
83. Jerry — ramen noodles (any flavor), alarm clock, winter coat (XL), flannel shirt (XL), underwear (L, briefs).
84. Poz — cheese-filled Ritz crackers, insulated cup with lid and straw, playing cards, dice, winter gloves, pajama pants (L), slippers (10, dark color).
85. Tim — Gatorade, DVD player, winter coat (XL), winter gloves, stocking cap, handheld games (Yahtzee, Tetris).
86. JP — peanut M&Ms, radio alarm clock, Irish Spring bar soap, long-sleeved T-shirt (XL, brown), stocking cap (black), winter gloves, large print word search puzzles, black ink pens.
87. Terri — bodywash, shampoo, two-piece pajamas (L), T-shirts (L), grape soda, Sour Patch Kids.
88. Kay — art supplies (paints/brushes/canvases), pillows, bedspread (twin, turquoise), toothbrush holder, Coke, miniature chocolate candy bars or Hershey’s Kisses, dental floss, shampoo, conditioner.
89. Jim — slippers (8½), soft blanket, Pepsi, barbecue potato chips, bodywash, shampoo.
90. Theresa — coloring supplies, slippers (10½ wide), grape soda, variety pack chips, miniature chocolate candy bars, dresses (3X), bodywash, shampoo, conditioner.
91. Marlee — nail polish, bedspread (twin), body spray (vanilla scented), Pepsi, miniature chocolate bars, shampoo, conditioner.
92. Irene — medium-length coat (XL), Stetson perfume, warm blanket, Coke, chocolate bars, leggings (L), bodywash, shampoo, conditioner.
93. Dave — western-themed 2023 calendar, western books, baseball cap, slippers (11), Dr. Pepper, Milky Way, 3 Musketeers, crew socks.
94. Bob — pens, paper, sticky notes, bodywash, deodorant, sweatshirt (2X, tall), Gatorade, soft chocolates.
95. Lana — sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (2X), sports bra (L), ankle socks, soft chocolates, Gatorade.
96. Sharon — sweatpants (M), sweatshirt (XL), ankle socks, soft cookies, Dove liquid soap.
97. Vicki — sweatpants (M), sweatshirt (M), ankle socks, slippers (7), Gatorade, playing cards, popcorn tin.
98. Kristi — sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (XL), sports bra (3X), ankle socks, colored briefs (12), popcorn tin, Yahtzee.
99. Lila R. (female) — 2023 calendar, tennis shoes (8, navy or black), body lotion, sweatpants (L)
100. Betty H. (female) — soft blanket, long-sleeved blouse (XL), slacks (XL), socks, cookies.
101. Terry H. (male) — assorted chocolates, jeans (34x30), sweatpants (L), shirts with pockets (L), high-top socks, Head & Shoulders shampoo.
102. Mike K. (male) — hoodies (XL), sweatpants (XL), sweatshirts (XL), electric shaver, assorted chocolate.
103. Francis B. (female) — art supplies, Thermos mug, Mickey Mouse pajamas (3X), Mickey Mouse sweater (3X).
104. Katey T. (female) — fuzzy socks, sweatpants (2X), purple blouses (2X), Dr. Pepper, popcorn, hair accessories.
105. Ken W. (male) — sweatpants (L), sweatshirts (L), underwear (M, briefs), Indian blanket, flannel jacket (L), hat, glove, jeans (34x32).
106. Teddy L. (male) — tape recorder, music and comedy tapes, headphones, slacks (XL), nice shirt (XL), Pepsi.
107. Janice H. (female) — shirts (XL), slacks (XL), hair accessories, socks, perfume, bracelet, stationery.
108. Chris D. (female) — sweater (2X), sweatpants (2X), Paul Mitchell shampoo.
109. Warren H. (male) — sweatspants (3X, long), colored shirts (5X), body wash, Diet Pepsi, men’s coloring book, canvas, acrylic paints.
110. Hal C. (male) — slippers (11, wide), mixed nuts, sugar-free 7-Up, Smartfood White Cheddar popcorn.
111. Jo A. (male) — soft blanket, shirts (2X), side-button pants (2X), assorted chocolates, portable digital writing tablet, electric shaver, accessible gaming pad.
112. Cowboy (male) — shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), cologne, lotion, flannel jacket (3X), electric shaver, sound machine (nature).
113. Reggy (male) — electric shaver, sweatpants (3X), shirts (3X), assorted chocolates, cologne.
114. Ed H. (male) — electric shaver, jeans (34x32), shirts (XL), pudding, cologne.
115. Lynnette (female) — mixed nuts, fuzzy socks, leg warmers, long socks, dress (2X).
116. Sandy (female) —12-pack cans sweet tea, sweatpants (2X), hair accessories, socks, blouses (2X), sound machine.
117. Jay (male) — pajamas (S), sweatpants (S), shirts (M), cookies, sound machine (nature), hand-held radio.
118. Bonnie (female) — house plants, soft blanket, blouses (XL), leggings (XL), 2x workout shirts in soft, breathable fabric (2X), sugar-free candy, perfume, Olay body wash, gloves, hat.
119. Linda M. (female) — popcorn, assorted chocolates, hair accessories, dresses (XL), blouses (XL), sweaters (XL).
120. Deb (female) — sweatpants (XL), blouses (2X), hair accessories, socks, art supplies.
121. Susan (female) — hair accessories, art supplies, leggings (2X), cat-themed shirt (2X), peanuts.
122. Betty M. (female) — Diet Pepsi, instant decaf coffee, shirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), hair accessories, sweater (4X), fishing pole, perfume, bracelet.
123. Quinna (female) — sugar-free chocolate, Coke, assorted teas, purple hair dye, Fixodent Plus, popcorn, nuts, rock-painting kit.
124. Brian (male) — classic model cars, sweatpants (L), shirts with pockets (L), socks, building art kits.
125. Ken O. (male) — model old classic cars, shirts (M), sweatpants (M), electric shaver, mystery books.
126. Mary B. (female) — scarf, milk chocolate, necklace, perfume, sweater (L), pretty paper and envelopes for writing letters.
127. Teressa (female) — watch, sweatpants (3X), dresses (3X), wafer cookies, Diet Pepsi, slippers (8, wide).
128. Steve (male) — shirts (4X, tall), shorts (4X), Diet Pepsi, Ritz Toasted Chips (sour cream & onion), chocolate, Seahawks-themed décor.
129. Tom D. (male) — watch, Hershey’s Nuggets dark chocolate, popcorn, hand-held radio, headphones, Pure Protein Puffs, nuts.
130. Chester — cookies, assorted chocolates, shirts (5X), sweatpants (5X), electric shaver, extra-long headphones.
131. Elton (male) — cookies, Pepsi, electric shaver, flannel pants (XL), white shirts (XL), sweatspants (XL), sound machine.
132. Debbie — Blue Diamond almonds, orange Shasta soda, eggnog, blouses (2X), slacks (2X), soft blanket, hair accessories.
133. Sondra R. (female) — eyeglasses repair kit, lipstick, stretch pants (3X petite, elastic waist), knee-high sweatpants (3X), blouses (3X), Blue Diamond almonds, sugar-free candy, sugar-free orange Shasta soda, eggnog, ocean-themed décor.
134. Joanne (female) — socks, perfume, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, nail accessories, hair ties, blouses (XL), Crocs (8, light blue), bracelet.
135. Betty H. (female) — soft blanket, long-sleeved blouses (XL), slacks (XL), socks, cookies, perfume, lotion, hair curlers (nonheated)
136. Toni C. (female) — thin Sharpie markers, pants (6X, pink), blouses (6X), peppermint hot chocolate, art supplies, paint-by-number kits, water flavor-enhancers packets, sugar-free chocolate, nail accessories, hair accessories.
137. Earl C. (male) — long-sleeved shirts (5X), sweatpants (5X), paint-by-number kits, peppermint hot chocolate, sculptures to paint, paints.
138. Janet M. (female) — shirts (L), pants (14), Gatorade, white shoes (7), sound machine (nature).
139. Jeffery (male) — thin-point Magic Markers, sketch books, chocolate, juice, jeans (32x32), shirts (L), sweatpants (L), pajamas (M).
140. Lisa (female) — body wash, hat, perfume, blouses (XL), multicolored socks.
141. Connie (female) — dresses (S), socks, small ponytail holders, lotion, perfume, teddy bear, soft blanket.
142. Penny (female) — slacks (16, bellbottoms) Tootsie Rolls, slippers (7½), 2023 planner, pens, zip-front jacket (3X), sun dancer figures for window.
143. Frances H. (female) — blouses (3X), art supplies, lotion, perfume, body wash.
144. John (male) — radio, assorted chocolates, art supplies, cologne, body wash.
145. Rita (female) — art supplies, lotion, perfume, shirts (XL), pants (XL), pajamas (XL), shoes (9).
146. Brad M. — portable radio, headphones.
147. Berry S. — shirt (L), pants (L), jeggings (L), Seahawks blanket (twin).
148. Don T. — shirt (L), pants (XL), shorts (XL), crafts.
149. Janice S. — shoes (6½), shirt (M), pants (S), Christian Bible and scriptures.
150. Lori T. — shoes (11 wide), shirt (5X), pants (3X).
151. Bessie C. — shoes (7), shirt (M), pants (L), CD player, Native American music CDs.
152. Suzy S. — dresses (2X), hair accessories, water bottle.
153. Sue H. — shoes (12), shirt (L), pants (L).
154. Bob R. — shoes (8½), shirt (M), pants (40x33).
155. Pat B. — shoes (9½-10), shirt (2X), pants (2X).
156. Tim D. — pants (3X), shirts (3X).
157. Alvin C. — shirt (XL), shoes (10), pants (36L).
158. Bill G. — shoes (10), pants (2X), shirts (XL), hoodie (XL).
159. Marlene T. — lightweight zip-front sweaters (L), jeggings (L), nightgowns (L), shoes (8).
160. Karen K. — shoes (6-7), shirts (L), pants (XL).
161. Rick — pants (2X), shirts (4X), slippers (10).
162. Susan T. — pants (18), shirts (XL), books.
163. Alan K. — maps, sketch pad, shoes (11), pants (40x30), shirts (XL).
164. Jim D. — shirt (4X), pants (4X).
165. Paul J. — shirt (2X), pants (45x33), Seahawks blanket.
166. Randy M. — shirt (2X), pants (38x33).
167. Richard T. — shoes (11), shirt (2X), pants (40x42), belt.
168. Loretta — shoe (9), shirt (XL), pants (XL), cookbook.
169. Danny B. — electric razor, arts & crafts, toys, Seahawks hat.
170. Donna S. — hoodies (M), insulated leggings (S).
171. Sharon R. — long-sleeved shirt (M), pants (M).
172. Don R. — nature-themed coloring books, sketch book.
173. Linda H. — stretch pants (16-18), Seahawks hoodie (2X).
174. Frank G. — blanket (twin).
175. Elsie R. — shirt (XL), shoes (10 wide), pants (XL).
176. Connie C. — dresses (3X), winter coat (3X), gloves.
177. Liz D. — baby doll with clothes, perfume, portable sound machine, hair accessories, sensory items.
178. Lorraine W. — zip-front hoodie (M), coloring book, coloring pencils.
179. Christine — shirt (4X), pants (4X), crafts items, Crayola Twistable colored pencils.
180. Robin — model cars to build and paint, shirt ((2X), old cars, pants (44x33).
181. Michael H. — cribbage board, two decks of pinochle cards, playing cards, shirts (3X), pants (3X), nonskid socks.
182. Binx — shirt (2X), pants (2X).
183. Phyllis — shirt (2X), pants (2X), stuffed animals.
184. Bill W. — shirt (2X), pants (2X).
185. Tim S. — Green Bay Packers or Seahawks zip-up hoodie (2X).
186. Leslie — footie socks (pink, purple), lotion (lemon or vanilla scent), ear buds.
187. Treva S. — shirt (XL), pants (XL).
188. Barb — yarn, pants (XL), hoodie (XL), T-shirts (XL).
189. Kristen E. — T-shirts (M), pants (M, like jeggings, tight at the ankles).
190. Nancy R. — coloring books, coloring pencils, word search puzzle books.
191. Jim D. — Stetson cologne.
192. M.H. — baby doll, sock puppets, socks, nightgown (M), blanket, hairbrush, lotion spray.
193. J.K. — pajamas (S, women’s), lotion spray, magazines, books, pants (S, women’s), sweaters (S, women’s), shirts (S, women’s), fidget toys.
194. S.B. — lotion spray, chocolates/candy, blanket, toothbrush, hairbrush, sweaters (XL), pants (XL), shampoo, soap.
195. M.D. — socks, lotion, hairbrush, nightgown (L), crayons/markers, coloring books, puzzles, pants (L).
196. J.M. — fuzzy socks, lotion spray, combs, hairbrush, pajamas (L), coloring book, crayons, shawl for over the shoulders.
197. K.M. — slipper socks (8), hair ties, nightgown (L), coffee creamer (hazelnut), Pepsi, magazines.
198. B.K. — hairbrush, magazines, books, slippers (7), blanket, pants (M, women’s), pajamas (M, women’s).
199. H.K. — socks, deodorant, pajamas (L), pants (L), sweatpants (L), cookies, stocking cap, sketchbook, pencils.
200. B.S. — blanket, magazines, board games, pajamas (L, women’s), Pepsi, fuzzy socks.
201. M.S. — shirts (XL, women’s), lotion spray, blanket, sweatshirts (XL, women’s), magazines (reality), board games, slippers (8, women’s).
202. E.O. — blanket, hairbrush, fuzzy socks, pajamas (M, women’s), Pepsi, Dr.Pepper, lotion spray.
203. J.T. — nightgowns (L, women’s), Diet Pepsi, sugar-free candy, puzzles, board games, lotion spray, Gonzaga University-themed items.
204. A.O. — hair ties, hair clips, lotion spray, blanket, rootbeer, art supplies, pajamas (L, women’s).
205. K.T. — blanket, water bottle, pants (XL, women’s), stuffed animal, pajama pants (XL, women’s), lotion spray, shirts (XL, women’s).
206. J.L. — cookies (soft and chewy), Ritz crackers, Cheez Whiz, candies, fuzzy slippers (L, men’s).
207. L.C. — warm shirts (L), sweatshirt (L, men’s), blanket, fuzzy socks, candies, gloves.
208. J.B. — sweater (L, women’s), blanket, powder, candies, scarf.
209. E.L. — zip-front hooded sweatshirt (XL, women’s), powdered coffee creamer, hot chocolate, sugar-free candies, blankets, socks.
210. S.M. — zip-front hooded sweatshirt (S, women’s), sugar-free candies, diet soda, blanket, socks, gloves.
211. S.R. — zip-front hooded sweatshirt (M, women’s), blanket, candies, cookies, scarf, socks.
212. F.M. — mixed nuts, warm shirt (S, women’s), cookies, blankets, socks, slippers (M, women’s).
213. R.P. — zip-front hooded sweatshirt (L, men’s), blankets, socks, slippers, candies, cookies.
214. P.C. — gel nails, winter coat (4X, black or navy blue), pajamas (3X, tops and bottoms), Diet Coke (12 pack), sugar-free candy.
215. K.D. — popcorn, word search puzzles, playing cards, Dallas Cowboys hat, sunglasses, Pepsi.
216. E.G. — deodorant, puzzles, Diet Pepsi (12 pack), warm socks.
217. C.G. — hooded coat (2X), pants (2X), shampoo (coconut), sugar-free candy, Diet Coke.
218. M.G. — UGG boots (9½ wide), underwear (2X), jerky, Almond Roca.
219. T.H. — big truck (blue), lighthouse-themed lamp, coat (XL, blue), markers and coloring items, light-up toys, action figures.
220. C.R. — long underwear (33 waist), winter coat (L, dark blue), wool socks (11) , scarf, Milky Way candy bars.
221. R.R. — candy, fuzzy blanket, warm socks, watch, chocolate, slippers (10/11).
222. V.S. — fanny pack, bracelets, chocolate candy, soft candy, princess crown/tiara, nail polish.
223. Don C. — sweatpants (2X), shirts (2X), sweatshirt (2X), socks (10), slippers (10, wide).
224. Judy R. — soft socks (7), pajama sets (XL), slipper (7).
225. Ed L. — sweatpants (L), slippers (10), socks, pajama sets (L).
226. Dee H. — slippers (7), pajamas (M), socks, lotions.