From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 2, 2001
Area firefighters and law enforcement officers battled five pretend fires simultaneously Tuesday as part of a training exercise designed to test cooperation between local agencies during crisis situations.
The drill was intended to prepare local agencies for instances when they will have to work jointly to handle numerous emergencies at once, said Don Perry, chief of the Clarkston Fire Department.
While Tuesday’s emergency was a drill, last summer’s fast-moving lightning storm, which caused six fires, was the real thing. “It was good wake-up call for us. That’s one of the reasons we did this,” Perry said.
More than 30 people with 10 fire engines, eight brush trucks and five water trucks took part locally. The drill was just one of a handful occurring around the region. Neighboring counties of Whitman, Garfield and Nez Perce provided assistance to Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin County fire departments.
CHEWELAH — Pullman High wrapped up a Great Northern League girls’ golf title by handing Chewelah its first league loss Tuesday in a three-team meet.
Laurel Williams was medalist with a 92 in inclement conditions as the Greyhounds won by 36 strokes to repeat as GNL champions.
They finish the regular season at 5-0 in league and 7-0 overall. Chewelah is 4-1 in league.