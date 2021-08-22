From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 22, 2001
It’s a World Series, so why not have a matchup of teams that are home to two of the college baseball versions?
The Lewis-Clark Twins learned Tuesday they will face Omaha, Neb., in the opening round of the American Legion World Series, which kicks off Friday at Parker Field in Yakima.
All but one Lewis-Clark player is from Lewiston, the current site of the NAIA World Series. Omaha plays host to the NCAA College World Series.
PULLMAN — Plans for a new hospital were unveiled here Tuesday night amid claims the need is obvious, the timing is right and the financial wherewithal is at hand.
People attending a special meeting of the Pullman Memorial Hospital Board also were told the long-debated idea of a combined Moscow/Pullman hospital is dead and Washington State University has finally endorsed construction here.
The new hospital, to be built on 60 acres along Bishop Boulevard, would cost $17.5 million, with $8.2 million coming from a proposed bond levy election that needs 60 percent approval for passage.