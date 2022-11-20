While on his lunch break from a substitute teaching assignment on Friday in Lewiston, Brad Rice checked his phone messages. Forty-eight hours later, he found himself in New Jersey, back in pursuit of his NFL dream.
Rice, a Lewiston native and University of Idaho product, was signed to the New York Giants’ practice squad on Monday. The rookie linebacker is back with the team that signed him as a free agent in April, then cut him in August.
Since being released, he’s been working as a substitute teacher around Lewiston, subbing in every class from kindergarten to high school marketing. But he continued to work out, hoping for another shot.
When injuries struck the Giants’ linebacking corps, the team called Rice for a tryout. He flew to New Jersey — the Giants’ entire operation is based in East Rutherford, N.J. — on Sunday, then went through a tryout with a few other free-agent linebackers on Monday. Rice ended up winning the spot.
———
Crews could begin salvaging the Camas Prairie RailNet line from Spalding to Grangeville right after Thanksgiving, according to Rob Robinson, vice president of Klamert Railroad Salvage Co. of Silesia, Mont.
“If we can’t get there right after Thanksgiving, then it’s really not worth it until after the first of the year,” Robinson says. “There just isn’t much time there.”
But Roger Nelson, president and chief operating officer of North American RailNet, the parent company to the local railroad, says there is still the possibility of an offer to buy all or part of the line.