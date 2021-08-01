From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 1, 2001
Friday is the deadline for comment on a plan to significantly reduce the sediment in Tammany Creek, which runs from Waha to Hells Gate State Park south of Lewiston.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has prepared a draft report recommending a level of sediment known as total maximum daily loads.
The recommendation may make a difference to landowners and business people along the 13-mile creek who farm, keep livestock, do construction or maintain a lawn.
———
COEUR D’ALENE — The University of Idaho is considering consolidating and expanding its presence in Coeur d’Alene.
The school is running out of space in its current location on the campus of North Idaho College, where 39 employees share the second floor of the community college library and hold classes throughout the campus.
Officials confirmed Monday that they are talking about moving the university to Harbor Center, a 45,000 square-foot building owned by the city. It is situated just a quarter-mile from the northern Idaho campus.