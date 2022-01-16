From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 16, 2002
BOISE — Despite Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s announcement of a freeze on all state construction projects, Lewis-Clark State College is moving forward with its plan to take bids on the $16.4 million activity center today.
“We will open the bids (today) at 3 o’clock as planned,” LCSC President Dene Thomas said. “We will evaluate them and do all the work short of issuing a contract.”
The winning contractor will be held to its bid for at least 45 days, more if the contractor chooses to allow the bid to stand, before the college will have to start the process over again.
———
ASOTIN — Getting on and off the Southway Bridge creates traffic congestion and triggers collisions on the Washington side of the span, Asotin County officials say.
That’s why the county is considering installing a traffic light on the bridge and another one on Highway 129 between Asotin and Clarkston.
“We’re looking for an interim solution to improve traffic safety,” said Bill Critz, county engineer. “The long-range plan is to do a complete overhaul of the interchange, but that plan is down the road because it’s too expensive.”