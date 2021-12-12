From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 12, 2001
The city of Lewiston is seeking artists’ ideas for a Lewis and Clark Bicentennial centerpiece for the North Lewiston Gateway.
The gateway, the entrance to Lewiston along U.S. Highways 12 and 95, is seen as playing a vital role in the upcoming bicentennial.
With an average of 24,000 vehicles a day motoring by, the corridor is a highly visible introduction to Lewiston and Clarkston.
Jay P. Gaskill, of Lewiston, was named the new magistrate for the 2nd District Court on Tuesday.
Steve Caylor, the trial court administrator in Lewiston, said the Magistrate’s Commission offered Gaskill the position and he accepted.
Gaskill has 19 years of experience as a private attorney and was one of four finalists interviewed by the commission Tuesday afternoon.