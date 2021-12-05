From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 5, 2001
Winter Spirit light displays in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have a patriotic flare this year.
The engine and caboose at Locomotive Park at 21st and Main streets are decked out in red, white and blue. Waving flags have replaced the smoke puffs that used to come from the train.
“We just wanted to show the solidarity and support of our community for America,” said Becky Mahurin, president of Winter Spirit.
Other sites with the new color scheme are the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport at 406 Burrell Ave., the Lewiston Rose Garden at the intersection of highways 12 and 128, Brackenbury Square in the 600 block of Main Street, and a parking lot in the 300 block of D Street.
———
Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s new transit system will reap benefits of a $59.6 billion transportation bill recently passed by Congress. Other north central Idaho communities will receive more than $5.7 million toward their transportation needs.
The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday after passing the House last week and is now headed to President Bush’s desk for his signature.
Lewiston’s Valley Transit will receive $370,000 to purchase two lift-equipped paratransit buses and two maintenance vehicles. Part of the money also will be used for the design of a new office and maintenance facility.