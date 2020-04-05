From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 5, 2000
MOSCOW — U.S. News and World Report has ranked the University of Idaho College of Law among the top 91 such schools in the nation.
The University of Idaho jumped to the second tier from the third this spring — there are four levels. That places the school in the same category with colleges of law at Penn State, Syracuse University, University of Florida, Florida State and Rutgers.
BOISE — A $31 million public works budget, laden with more political pork than usual, won final legislative approval Tuesday and was forwarded to Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.
The budget includes $3.4 million toward a $15.6 million Campus Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston as recommended by Kempthorne and the Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council.
It also includes $1.5 million toward a $9.7 million teaching and learning center at the University of Idaho in Moscow. The council and Kempthorne had recommended nothing.
The package found projects on every higher education campus in every part of the state to draw as much support as possible.