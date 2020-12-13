From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 13, 2000
Full funding for Lewis-Clark State College’s new gymnasium may be possible in the next budget year instead of splitting it over two years, Idaho State Sen. Joe Stegner said Tuesday.
Stegner told the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee he’s optimistic Gov. Dirk Kempthorne will support full funding because it meets the criteria he has said he is interested in using to determine how at least a portion of the budget surplus will be spent.
The Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council’s recommendation last month that funding for the LCSC structure be reduced was a setback, Stegner said.
ASOTIN — The much-anticipated Appleside Boulevard project in the Clarkston Heights is moving forward, Dick Gahagan, design construction engineer in the county public works department, told Asotin County commissioners this week.
Federal money for the project has been secured, and the county may now begin advertising for bids, Gahagan said.