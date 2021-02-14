From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 14, 2001
The tap is on again at Dworshak Reservoir. The Army Corps of Engineers increased flows out of the reservoir at midnight Monday to ensure the Bonneville Power Administration could meet its power load.
According to a news release from the BPA, cold weather combined with unusually low reservoir levels in the Pacific Northwest has once again resulted in a regional power shortage.
The agency asked for increased flows to avoid the need to buy more power on the open market, where prices have soared because of California’s ill-fated attempt to deregulate its power industry.
———
MOSCOW — Washington State University and University of Idaho dairies are small, outdated and in need of a new range to call home, officials say.
No solid plans have been made, and city and county officials have not been consulted. But the two universities are in the preliminary stages of creating a single, large-scale dairy to serve agriculture students at both schools.
“Our current dairies are not state-of-the-art and are no longer adequate to meet changing needs,” says Larry Branen, UI College of Agriculture dean.
Exactly where the new facility will be situated, how big it will be, how well the local water supply will handle a large dairy operation, and other questions remain to be answered, says Ray Wright, WSU animal sciences chairman.