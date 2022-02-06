From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 6, 2002
Christy Sundstrom, 17, of Troy, and Kristina Packer, 15, of Lewiston, were named Idaho’s top two youth volunteers Tuesday for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
The nationwide award honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. A total of 28,000 high school and middle school students submitted applications this year.
Sundstrom and Packer each will receive $1,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip in May to Washington, D.C., for several days of national recognition events. Ten will be named America’s top youth volunteers.
———
The Pullman School District appears to have won the approval of the majority of voters for a $15.4 million building bond during a Washington school district election Tuesday.
In addition, voters in Pullman, Pomeroy, Clarkston and Asotin gave thumbs-up to replacement levies for maintenance and operations in their districts.
These levies are important for maintaining programs in districts because they are matched by the state in an effort to equalize districts with differing property values in the state.